SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York man is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his fundraising walks for children by making his final trek to Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield on Wednesday.

Eric Morabito will be making his final 160-mile trek from his lodge in Highland, New York, to Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Morabito has walked 2,000 miles across state lines during the past decade to help raise over $50,000 for Shriners Children’s, according to a news release from BAM Marketing.

Shriners Children’s patients, staff, and fraternity members will be there to cheer Morabito on as he completes the last half mile of his walk on Wednesday. He will also be presented with gifts and a plaque to thank him for his efforts over the years.

He will be arriving at Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Shriners Children’s helps to improve the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, doing innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals.

Children who have orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay, and will receive all the care and services that they need in a compassionate, family-centered environment.