Oasis Food Bank in Springfield running meal program Wednesday due to Thanksgiving holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Oasis Food Bank in Springfield will run its meal program Wednesday instead of Friday this week due to Thanksgiving.

The program will run at Central High School on 1840 Roosevelt Avenue.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard E. Neal will join with the Oasis Food Pantry volunteers to help distribute food at 10:45 a.m.

“While this Thanksgiving may be different than years past, we certainly have a lot to be thankful for, especially the tremendous endeavor that the Oasis Food Pantry has undertaken throughout this pandemic,” Congressman Richard E. Neal said. “Week after week, they have been providing for individuals and families who have suffered from food insecurity during this challenging time. I am grateful for their dedication to our residents and am so appreciative of the volunteers who have stepped up to meet this challenge.”

Oasis is a not for profit organization in Springfield that started five years ago and helps feed hundreds of families every week. Their mission is to help end hunger in the community by providing safe, free, and healthy food to those in need.

“I am so appreciative of Mr. Foley and his volunteers continued caring and dedicated efforts,” Mayor Sarno said. “He wanted again to make sure our families in need had their proper food needs for their Thanksgiving Holiday meal.”