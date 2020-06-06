Oasis Food Pantry receives help from Congressman Richard Neal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Oasis Food Pantry was ready with volunteers to help fill each of the cars in the long procession needing a supply of food, which included 3,000 gallons of milk as a nutritional plus for the recipients.

Congressman Richard Neal joined the team of volunteers filling each car with boxes containing food and gallons of milk. Angela Foley-Powers, the Executive Director of Oasis Food Pantry, was thrilled to have Congressman Richard Neal help out.

“Today congressman Neal is here to help with the fresh milk donation, something that we don’t get very often,” said Foley-Powers.

Since the coronavirus caused so much economic upheaval here in the Pioneer Valley and elsewhere around the country, there’s been an increased need for emergency food distribution. Foley-Powers thanked Congressman Neal and Mayor Sarno for their support during donations.

Foley-Powers told 22News, “I would like to thank congressman Neal and I’d like to thank mayor Sarno for allowing us to be here, who all along has been a big supporter.”

Oasis food pantry has been a Springfield fixture for the past five years helping put food on the table for several hundred families every week.

The agency’s volunteers made certain that each family receiving a box of food also took home a gallon of milk.