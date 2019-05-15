Occupants in Sumner Ave. home in Springfield evacuated after propane leak detected

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A building on Sumner Avenue was evacuated after reports of a propane leak Wednesday evening.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News crews evacuated occupants inside the building at 963 Sumner Avenue after propane readings indicated 45 parts per million, making it unsafe.

Leger said the fire department waited for a propane company to arrive and identify the leak source.

According to Leger, the heating system was shut down till repairs were done Thursday morning.

It is unclear how many occupants were evacuated from the building.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.