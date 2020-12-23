Occupants suffer minor injuries after SUV crashed into pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Boston Road in Springfield was closed for sometime on Tuesday evening after an SUV crashed into a utility pole, causing it to rollover.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the Eastfield Mall. According to Springfield fire officials, occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.





Photos sent by 22News viewer

Pictures sent by a viewer into our newsroom show the SUV on its side, a pole in front of another vehicle, and police officers investigating. You can also see debris all over the roadway.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, fire officials said.

A cause has yet to be determined.