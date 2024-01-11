LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency services were called to a car vs. tree accident at the intersection of Converse Street and Redfern Drive Thursday evening.

According to Longmeadow Fire, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Westcomm Regional Dispatch received a call for a reported car vs. tree at the intersection of Converse Street and Redfern Drive.

Courtesy of Longmeadow Fire Department

Courtesy of Longmeadow Fire Department

Longmeadow Fire and Police were dispatched to the scene where they discovered a vehicle lodged approximately 10 feet in the air after striking a group of trees. Two occupants were found in the vehicle and were evaluated, reporting no injuries.

Both Longmeadow and East Longmeadow Fire Departments, along with Longmeadow Police, assisted in safely removing the occupants from the elevated vehicle. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.