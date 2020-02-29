Ocean State Job Lot celebrates its grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting in Springfield Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at its new location on 1686 Boston Road where former Toys “R” Us was located.

Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be a cash donation of $500 and a pallet of food donated to the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation’s “Close to Our Heart” recipient: The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

Ocean State Job Lot has been relocating its stores to larger properties during a time that retailers seem to be struggling. The store will remain its 52nd location in Massachusetts. This new spot will offer customers nearly double the shopping space and will create more jobs within the community.