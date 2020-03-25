1  of  4
Ocean State Job Lot donates $250,000 to purchase medical supplies

(WWLP) – Ocean State Job Lot is contributing $250,000 to a fund that will purchase personal protection equipment that will be donated to local, state governments, hospitals and medical facilities.

The donation will help health care workers and first responders protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Ocean State Job Lot is also asking customers to donate at the register to help the cause.

The money donated will help purchase supplies such as gloves, masks, disinfectants, sanitizers, eye protection, and other personal protective equipment.

“This is an unprecedented time, but we’re all in this together. We realize that this is a challenging time for many who are facing unemployment. But we’ve also seen and heard stories of people looking for ways to help our first responders, who are putting their own lives on the line to help us all. So for those who are capable of giving right now, this is a great opportunity to make your dollar have the greatest impact possible. Job Lot will make sure 100% of your donation is used to buy supplies, and we’ll use our buying power to get the most for your money.”

David Sarlitto, Executive Director of the Ocean State Jon Lot Charitable Foundation

