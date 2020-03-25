Ocean State Job Lot donates $250,000 to purchase medical supplies

(WWLP) – Ocean State Job Lot is contributing $250,000 to a fund that will purchase personal protection equipment that will be donated to local, state governments, hospitals and medical facilities.

The donation will help health care workers and first responders protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Ocean State Job Lot is also asking customers to donate at the register to help the cause.

The money donated will help purchase supplies such as gloves, masks, disinfectants, sanitizers, eye protection, and other personal protective equipment.