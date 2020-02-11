Ocean State Job Lot purchases former Toys “R” Us in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ocean State Job Lot has recently bought the vacant former Toys “R” Us location on Boston Road in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Ocean State Job Lot has been relocating its stores to larger properties during a time that retailers seem to be struggling.

The store is set to open in February and will replace its 1534 Boston Road location and remain its 52nd location in Massachusetts. This new spot will offer customers nearly double the shopping space and will create more jobs within the community.