O’Connor campaigns, while Markey heads to the Capitol

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made it necessary for Senator Edward Markey to cancel his campaign appearance this morning at the Springfield Post Office.

Markey had planned to discuss issues regarding the post office with western Massachusetts Postal workers.

His office told 22News, the Senator rushed back to the Capital to add his voice to preventing action on the naming of a Supreme Court replacement until after the November election.

Markey’s Republican opponent did campaign in the Pioneer Valley as planned, Dover Attorney Kevin O’Connor stopped by the West Springfield Police Department delivering coffee to the cops.

O’Connor told 22News, this is in keeping with is feeling about men and women in blue.

“I’ve backed the cops 110 percent, I’m a law candidate, a law and order candidate and I love the officers endlessly, I’m disappointed about Senator Markey’s anti-cop streets and other statements,” said O’Conner.

O’Connor said he enjoyed his time in West Springfield where he spoke with Mayor Will Reichelt and members of the police department.