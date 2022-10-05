SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is on a mission to lessen its carbon footprint while also saving its residents money on energy costs.

Springfield City leaders gathered at City Hall Wednesday to officially declare October as energy efficiency month, and with that, highlighted ways that residents can get involved in the city’s energy efficiency efforts. October is annually observed as energy efficiency month, and the city of Springfield is fully embracing it.

The Sarno administration has partnered with Ener-G-Save and the Mass Save Community First Partnership program to work toward environmental and energy goals.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield said, “Cutting energy waste saves U.S. consumers billions of dollars on their utility bills, annually up to 500 dollars per household.”

The city’s energy efficiency efforts allow residents to get a no-cost energy assessment to determine the best ways to reduce energy costs ahead of the winter. These assessments are available through both Ener-G-Save and Mass save.

Energy efficiency expert Bill Stack of Eversource said that you’re going to want to sign up for those types of programs now before the cold winter months arrive. “You want to get signed up for an energy assessment right away. Obviously, people are thinking about it now so the lines are growing for people to do a home energy assessment and get that insulation added. and I would recommend that people turn the heating system on right now. I know a lot of people don’t want to turn it on until it’s really cold, but you might want to turn it on now to make sure it’s operating properly.”

These programs are not solely limited to homes; businesses are also eligible for energy assessments as well.