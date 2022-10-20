LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow resident was rescued by an off-duty Longmeadow Fire Deputy during a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Longmeadow firefighters were called to Meadowlark Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Deputy Chief Macsata was off-duty and on his way home when the call came in. He detoured to the home and got there before the first fire truck.

When he approached the home, one of the residents informed him there was someone still inside the house that was on fire. Macsata grabbed a fire extinguisher and entered the home and dragged the resident out of the house to safety.

Both residents were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries but are expected to be okay. Longmeadow firefighters extinguished the fire with help from East Longmeadow, Agawam, and Thompsonville Fire Departments.

The home was significantly damaged by the smoke, fire and water. The cause of the fire is being investigated.