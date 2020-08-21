Off-duty STCC campus police dispatcher helps save man’s life while shopping

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the Springfield Technical Community College Campus Police Department is being praised for a life-saving procedure on someone in distress last Sunday.

According to STCC, on August 16, dispatcher Quantisha Wilbon was off duty and standing in the checkout line at a grocery store in Springfield when she heard someone needed help in the parking lot.

“When I was cashing out, another teller came in and stated they were performing CPR on a gentleman outside, and that’s when I went out to see what was going on and to see what kind of help was needed,” said Wilbon, Springfield resident.

Upon arrival, Wilbon saw a bystander giving chest compressions to a man on the ground who was in bad shape. That was when Wilbon said she stepped in to help.

“I’ve never been put in that predicament, but I felt the need to act at that time,” said Wilbon. “There were numerous times when I had to give instructions on how to give CPR over the phone but nothing like this has ever happened in person. He was bleeding from his head, and he was unresponsive and turning blue.”

She said her response was automatic, but felt numb afterwards.

“I couldn’t believe I did it, but somebody needed help so automatically I felt the need to go over and assist,” she stated.

Wilbon said she heard the man breathing as he was being taken to the hospital. She then returned to the store to pay for her groceries and then go home, but not before sanitizing her hands.

“It wasn’t expected, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Wilbon stated. “To God be the glory I was put in the right place at the right time to be able to assist someone who needed help.”

Wilbon is trained to give CPR and instructions on how to perform the procedure, according to the community college. Prior to becoming a member of STCC’s Campus Police Department, she served as a communications supervisor for the AMR Ambulance Service for 17 years.