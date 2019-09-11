Officer “Batman” rescues “Meatball” the horse in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A runaway horse is back home with its owner after being found in the Main Street area of Three Rivers early Monday morning.

The Palmer Police Department told 22News they were called to Main St. after receiving a report of a horse walking up Main St. around 5:30 a.m.

Officer Baer, also known as “Batman,” quickly located the horse, known as “Meatball” by Palmer Police and escorted it to the rear of the Palmer District Courthouse, to get it away from the roadway.

Photo: Palmer Police Department

Photo: Palmer Police Department

Photo: Palmer Police Department

Officer “Batman” took a rope from his utility bag, secured “Meatball” and was able to keep it from running away.

Police were able to locate the owner, who walked “Meatball” back home.

Turns out this is not the first time Palmer Police officers have dealt with “Meatball.”