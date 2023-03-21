WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield police officer was struck by a vehicle while working at a traffic detail on Western Avenue Tuesday morning.

Westfield Police Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News, an officer was hit by a vehicle on Western Ave. near Highland Ave. and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. The officer is alert and speaking, according to the Westfield Police Department on Facebook.

As of 8:15 a.m. a portion of Western Avenue is closed as an investigation is being conducted, no further information was provided. 22News will update as soon as additional information is released.

MAP: Western Avenue & Highland Avenue

Westfield police are reminding drivers to stay vigilant as road work season is beginning throughout New England. Be sure to travel slowly in construction areas and stay alert for the safety of workers, officers, and yourself.