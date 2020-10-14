Officer, three others injured after serious crash on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital and a police officer was injured after a crash on Main Street in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 10:30 p.m. a 22-year-old man with two teen male passengers ran a red light on Main Street and crashed into another car crossing the intersection onto Harrison Avenue from Boland Way.

The 22-year-old had to be removed from the car by firefighters and is at Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The rear seat passenger was thrown from the car and is also at Baystate with serious injuries, according to Walsh. The front seat passenger is at Baystate with minor injuries.

The car that was struck was driven by a Springfield Police Officer who was on his way to work. Walsh said the officer suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the crash.