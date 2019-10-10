Officers and inspectors issued hundreds of citations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Ordinance Unit issued 153 citations and 115 violations in several neighborhoods in Springfield in the last month.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, on Wednesday Ordinance Officers along with inspectors conducted a park and walk sweep in the area of Boston Road, Gresham Street, Gilbert Avenue, and Lamont street, which resulted in 43 citations and 47 violations. The violations included unregistered motor vehicles, littering, and cars parked on lawns.

On Thursday, September 26, officers issued 52 citations on Kendall Street, Worthy Street, Wilber Street, Littleton Street, Phoenix Street, Hastings Street, Stockman St, Van Buren Ave, and Freeman Terrace and inspectors issues 28 violations. Some of the violations included unregistered motor vehicles, overgrowth, littering, and the lack of emergency contact information on rental properties.

Officers issued 58 citations and inspectors issued 40 violations on Abbe Avenue, East Hooker Street, Grove Street, Calhoun Street, Waverly Street and Dwight Street and Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday, September 10, according to Walsh.

If you have a quality of life issue that you need addressed by an ordinance officer you are asked to call 311 or 413-736-3111.