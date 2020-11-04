Officers help deliver baby girl in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Ordinance Officer and AMR helped deliver a baby on Margerie Street after receiving a call about a woman in labor Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Officer Giselle Made was called to Margerie Street at 9:30 a.m. where she helped deliver a baby girl. Officer Natasha Rodriguez and AMR also helped assist the family and deliver the baby.

Officers Belluci, Rodriguez, and Santiago were getting blankets and assisting AMR as well.

