AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The sewer division of the Department of Public Works in Agawam is asking people to avoid the Westfield River until at least Sunday morning after thousands of gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the river.

According to the DPW there, more than 500,000 gallons of sewage entered the river over the course of more than 7 days.

A report on the sewage overflow states that while a kayaker first noticed the spill at the end of June, it wasn’t reported until this past Thursday. Officials were able to stop the overflow around 11 a.m. on Friday.