WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The officials at Eastern States Exposition is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday morning.

Director of Marketing Noreen Tassinari will join with Public Relations and Communications Manager Catherine Pappas at the historic Coliseum at 10:30 a.m. to make a public announcement. 22News will livestream the news conference.

The West of the River Vaccine Collaborative at the Eastern States Exposition will be closing on June 17.

Chief of Operations, Carly Camossi, said the site’s last appointment will be at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. The vaccine site is located at 1761 Memorial Drive in West Springfield. The site serves several communities including West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland.