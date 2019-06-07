Officials called to area of Connecticut River for search

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield Police and Firefighters along with Springfield Fire, and Mass State Police were called to the area of the Connecticut River overnight for a search.

According to West Springfield Fire, an E3 Marine 1 along with a Springfield Fire rescue boat and a Mass State Police helicopter searched the area of the Connecticut river late Thursday night.

West Springfield Police could not provide 22News with information about what exactly they were searching for, but they added that nothing was found in the river.