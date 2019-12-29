Officials continue to search for missing child in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night, a child was taken to the hospital after being found in the Chicopee river, however, another child is still missing.

Child rescued from Chicopee River, search continues for second child

Saturday around 1 p.m., Chicopee police received a call to Fuller road concerning two children who had gone out to play in the woods and did not return home.

Chicopee K-9 unit, underwater response team, and the state police helicopter searched the area and recovered one of the children in the water. Chicopee Fire Department officials say the children had possible fell through the ice.

That child was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown to us at this time. Around 9 p.m., search divers and boats needed to stop due to hazardous conditions at night. Police and firefighters have been here overnight monitoring the area.

Police said trained crews will resume searching Sunday morning. This is an active situation and 22News will update you as more information becomes available.