Officials determine cause of Holyoke laundromat fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department Investigation Unit has determined the cause of the fire at Super Washing Well Laundromat Friday night.

Holyoke Fire Chief John A. Pond told 22News, the fire located on 2259 Northampton Street was accidental and caused by the improper cleaning of the lint trap in a commercial clothes dryer.

Just before 6:30 p.m., an employee noticed the fire and called crews. When crews arrived, they found the fire in multiple drying machines and smoke coming from the business. The fire was safely put out with no injuries reported around 7:45 p.m.

The Holyoke Fire Department would like to remind owners of residential clothes dryers and commercial laundromats to clean lint traps on a regular basis because it is a potential fire hazard.