Officials expect cases at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke to rise in days coming

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The situation at the Soldiers’ Home is growing every day with officials expecting cases to rise in the upcoming days.

On Friday afternoon, the state reported 21 veteran deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, 15 of those veterans had COVID-19. The Holyoke Soldiers’ home is run by the state Department of Veteran Affairs.

After the numerous deaths and positive cases within one week at the veteran’s home, the superintendent, Bennett Walsh, was put on paid administrative leave.

One woman emailed us saying her father is a current resident at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who has also tested positive for COVID-19. Patty Porter says they moved him to be isolated away from others so that he doesn’t infect others.

The state said out of the other veteran deaths, two tested negative for COVID-19 and three more cases are pending. The state government has hired an independent lawyer to investigate what went wrong at the facility that so many deaths happened so quickly.