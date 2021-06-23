Officials identify cause of oxygen tank explosion that killed man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have identified the cause of an oxygen tank explosion that killed a man in Springfield Tuesday.

According to the Department of Fire Services, the deadly explosion on Foster and Knox streets was caused by the man while he attempted to remove the valve from a home oxygen bottle. Investigators believe the man had been manipulating the bottle’s valve in an attempt to remove it.

“When those efforts were unsuccessful, he began to hit the bottle against the ground,” state fire officials said. “The pressurized contents then exploded, causing fatal injuries.”

The man’s identity has not been released.