WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a large police presence on Tannery Road in Westfield Friday afternoon.

Our 22News crew in the area saw several people wearing Hazmat suits going in and out of a building on Tannery Road. They were carrying several boxes and black bags out of the home.

A large vehicle with the Department of Fire Services could also be seen in the area.

No other information is available at this time. 22News has contacted Westfield and State police but have not heard back yet. This article will be updated as soon as we get any more information.