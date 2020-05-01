Officials investigating cause of fire at vacant 3-story apartment building in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant three-story apartment building on Pine Street Thursday evening.

According to Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, crews received multiple 911 calls about the fire at the apartment building located at 106 Pine Street around 8 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the boarded up windows on the first and third floors of the vacant apartment building.





Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

Firefighters called for a second alarm and mutual aid was provided by Chicopee and South Hadley fire departments. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within an hour and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department.