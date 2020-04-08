Officials investigating second fire at vacant loading dock in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials are investigating a fire at a loading dock at the rear of a three-story mill building near the Willimansett Bridge Tuesday night.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, firefighters received a report from police about the fire at 1 Cabot Street around 8:30 p.m. Crews were able to contain the fire to the exterior dock area upon arrival and knock it down.

Sprinklers near the docks did activate and no one was injured.

Fire officials told 22News this is the second fire in a week to occur at the loading dock of a vacant building in the Cabot Street area. The last fire occurred on April 1 at 108 Cabot Street.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Holyoke Fire Department to determine the cause.