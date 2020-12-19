Officials plead with residents to not travel this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State and city officials are pleading with residents to stay put during the holidays.  

No gatherings and no travel.  

We heard from a local resident who said she will be sticking to that message. 

“We initially wanted to go to New York City to visit my family there but with the restrictions and everything, we are just going to stay home and keep it with the family that we are quarantined with,” said Shakira Tejada.  

The Christmas holiday comes as Massachusetts has surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases. 

