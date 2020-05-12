Officials: Porch fire at Holyoke home caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Improper disposal of smoking materials caused the fire at a two-family home in Holyoke Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth told 22News the fire at 280 West Franklin Street was discovered by tenants on the first floor around 3 p.m. One woman was taken to an area hospital with burn injuries she suffered while escaping the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor porch when improperly discarded smoking materials ignited the fire. Fire officials say residents on both floors smoked. They also noticed evidence of smoking on both porches and littering the driveway below.

The fire caused about $50,000 in damages. Three residents on the first floor were unable to return home and received help from the Red Cross.

“This fire is an example of why it is so important to properly dispose of cigarettes. Use a can with sand or water to dispose of smoking material,” said Holyoke Fire Chief Jeffrey Przekopowski. “Don’t flick butts off the porch, into dried leaves, potted plants, fresh mulch, or trash containers. Be a responsible smoker. Protect your family, your neighbors, and your home.”

Mieth explained that it was an extremely windy day with gusts of up 50 m.p.h. and that any improperly discarded smoking material could have been easily fanned back to life.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey added, “The improper disposal of smoking materials is a leading cause of fires and fire deaths. It is fortunate this fire did not result in a death, but one-third of Massachusetts fire deaths this year have been due to smoking.”

The Department of Fire Services currently has a smoking fire safety campaign in both English and Spanish, that urges smokers to be responsible. Here is more information on smoking fire safety.

The Holyoke Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the fire.