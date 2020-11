SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arson investigation at the Burlington Coat Factory in Springfield found a fire inside the store Saturday to be intentionally set.

According to Springfield Fire, crews responded to the store, located at 380 Cooley Street, after reports of a fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the fire to be intentionally set.