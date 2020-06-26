Officials seeking public’s help with investigation into suspicious mill fire in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials are seeking the public’s help with their investigation into a mill fire that occurred on Valley View Avenue in Russell on June 19.

According to the Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth, the mill fire at 34 Valley View Avenue is considered suspicious and it’s being jointly investigated by the Russell Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Other agencies are also assisting to determine the cause of the fire, according to Mieth.

The mill building was vacant at the time of the fire, State Police told 22News. More than 100 firefighters worked for hours to contain and extinguish the fire, no one was hurt.

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt



Photo: ReportIt

Anyone with a security camera or dashboard video on Valley View Avenue and in the areas listed below from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on June 19, is asked to contact the Russell State Police at (413) 862-3312:

Woronoco Road in Russell

Route 20 West to the VFW in Russell

Route 20 East to the Four Mile Store in Westfield

Route 23 West to the Blandford town line

If you have any other information about the fire, please call the Arson Hotline at 1(800) 682-9229.

The hotline is part of a program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 if the information you provide helps solve the case, according to DFS.

All calls are confidential.