Officials: Smoke from Bondi’s Island fire not hazardous but residents should keep windows closed

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The containment operation for the fire on Bondi’s Island continued throughout Friday.

What’s smoldering is piles of leaves and yard waste from one section of the facility and not the landfill side.

“In order to extinguish this fire completely, we have to break these piles apart, pour water, and make sure it’s entirely extinguished,” Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois, told 22News.

Fifty firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments are assisting the operation. Westfield Fire Department shuttled water from local fire hydrants to bring water to the site.

“The area where the fire is there are not enough fire hydrants to sustain the operations sow e have these large pools that we are sending tankers up to,” Westfield Fire Captain, Christopher King told 22News.

According to Covanta, the company that operates the landfill, what’s burning is leaves and yard waste. The state Hazardous Materials Team determined that there is no hazardous air quality to the smoke coming from the fire.

“Smoke obviously is not good to breathe with that being said there were no traces of hazardous materials in the smoke outside of the immediate fire ground area,” Sirois continued.

Firefighters are still are encouraging nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed. Those with respiratory conditions are encouraged to stay indoors. The landfill’s operator, Covanta, and the state police are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Sirois said they are downsizing operations starting at 6 p.m. through the night and then starting again at 6 a.m. He said they’re expecting to be working in the area for days. Springfield City Councilor, Michael Fenton is calling for a hearing for a response from Covanta directly about the fire.

Fenton told us he would like to hear what happened, how they intend to rectify the situation for the future and any advice they have for the public regarding air quality.