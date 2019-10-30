1  of  2
Officials to determine cause of fire on Mount Tom in Holyoke

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and state fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire on top of Mount Tom in Holyoke Tuesday afternoon. 

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News passersby reported seeing a large plume of smoke coming from the ski area of Mt. Tom around 2:45 p.m. Captain Cavagnac said it took firefighters some time to locate where the smoke was coming from. 

Crews had to use an off-road brush truck to access the top of the old ski lifts, where they found the remains of lift platform on fire. The platform was dilapidated, overgrown with brush and was located away from the access road. 

Captain Cavagnac said 1000 square feet of brush and grass surrounding the platform also burned. 

Holyoke firefighters used more than 250 gallons of water to control and put out the fire. Captain Cavagnac said the process to refill the truck from a fire engine at the bottom of the mountain was “a time-consuming process.” 

No one was injured. 

The Holyoke Fire Department along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have not determined what caused the fire. 

