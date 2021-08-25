Officials to discuss possible mask mandate at this year’s Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health and city officials will decide in the upcoming days whether to mandate masks at this year’s Big E.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt confirmed with 22News that the Board of Health will have a hearing in two weeks to discuss whether to put a mask mandate in place for the 14-day fair that is known to bring thousands of visitors from all over to the area.

The Big E was cancelled last year due to COVID safety concerns. Fair organizers and the city decided to go forward with this year’s fair after Massachusetts lifted its State of Emergency.

This year’s Big E will be held from September 17 through October 3, at full capacity.