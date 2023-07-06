HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are on the second consecutive day of 90 degrees or higher, and many are going to local waterways like the Connecticut River to cool off.

But officials are warning that high water could cause serious injury, recent rainfall has made the river levels less than ideal to be in. While the Connecticut River is showing signs of going back down again, 22News spoke with experts about how you can still enjoy the water safely on these hot summer days.

Director of Holyoke Rows, Stephanie Moore, says, “It’s not summer water levels, at all. It’s spring water levels right now and its very fast, so people who do not have a life jacket on should not be out in this water.”

Rain has caused the Connecticut River to run high, and fast, and while it seems like a desirable place to cool off during this hot and humid stretch of weather, people who know the river say be careful before jumping in. Moore adding, “People who are just summer users aren’t use to this level of water. It has the potential to suck you down stream to suck you into the shores.”

Stephanie tells us the water is not cold, despite the Spring-like conditions of the Connecticut river; And while hypothermia is not a major concern, there are other hazards when the river gets this high. “Natural bodies of water can be more dangerous than they appear. Between invisible currents, and tree limbs in the water than you could get stuck on.”

Whether you are boating, kayaking, or swimming, experts say always wear a life jacket, do not go out into the water alone, and know your swimming abilities.

And lastly, a message from Moore for those heading out onto the water while its still high, “The river is high and there is not a lot of dock space, when you come to our dock you need to respect the rules and not wake out the area in front of the dock its dangerous to boaters, to kayakers, to our docks, and its dangerous to people on the dock.”

Holyoke Rows will be installing a life-jacket kiosk this weekend, for families to borrow a life jacket if they do not own one.