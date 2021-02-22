Officials warn of thin ice as temperature rise in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the weather warming up this week, local fire officials are warning people that some ponds may not be safe to venture out on.

During Monday’s COVID-19 update, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi cautioned people that ice on ponds and other bodies of water are not safe as the weather becomes milder.

Calvi warned that the water’s frigid temperatures could cause hypothermia within minutes, and make it difficult to be able to swim out if you have fallen through the ice.

“If someone goes out and falls through the ice, call 911 immediately, and we will get the people out if we can because it is very dangerous,” said Calvi.

Always remember to keep off ice that is two inches or less thick. You can ice fish when the ice is at least four inches thick.

Currents on rivers and streams can create holes in the ice and can make ice thickness unpredictable, so always be cautious.