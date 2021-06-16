Officials warn residents about electrical fires

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire on Sunday evening was caused by an electrical issue, prompted state and local fire officials to warn about how potentially dangerous these situations can be.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, between 2016 and 2020, more than 2,500 fires were caused by electrical issues, resulting in 28 civilian deaths.

“Please don’t overload outlets, overloading the outlet will help increase the likely hood of a fire. So use the outlets properly,” Chicopee Fire Department Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh said.

Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh said people need to be careful with everyday devices, like phones and laptops. The need to be charged on hard flat surfaces like countertops. If they’re being charged on bedding or another type of material, they could catch on fire.

How to prevent electrical fires:

Watch frequently blown fuses

Pay attention to bulbs that are dim, flickering, or run out quick

Don’t let cords or appliances overheat

Don’t permanently use power strips or extensions cords

Unplug appliances when you’re not using them

Officials also recommended having an electrical inspection done every 10 years as a precaution.