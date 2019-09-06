Ohana School of Performing Arts opens new location in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A love for the art of dance brought out a big crowd in Chicopee Thursday night.

Ohana School of Performing Arts celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 41 Sheridan Street in Chicopee. Former Mass Appeal co-host Ashley Kohl is the owner of the studio!

Kohl originally opened her studio in South Hadley and was forced to move this past Spring because her building was being sold. She told 22News she’s excited to be a part of this new community, and what makes Ohana so special.

“We’re really a studio that preaches positivity, kindness, love,” said Kohl. “Bringing all ages and abilities together. And that’s what it’s all about, making sure every single person no matter who you are, gets a chance to dance!”

Dance student Addison Barone said, “Everybody is a family here. Nobody’s excluded, everybody’s included. I love it here!”

That’s what Ohana means… family. This is Ohana’s fourth dance season.