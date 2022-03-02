SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oil prices are now well over $100 per barrel and gas prices have risen as Russia continues it’s invasion of Ukraine.

As the price of gas trends in an upward direction, consumers may start feeling anxious when it comes to the pump. 22News spoke to a Springfield resident on how she is handling the impact of the high gas prices.

Lenisha Morales said, “I think if it hits four dollars I may drive less, think more about the trips I’m going to take and maybe do shorter trips, less driving. It’s a lot on our wallet.”

A few different ways to cut costs at the pump is by planning your trips and using apps to see where the lowest prices are. You can also change the way you drive by avoiding accelerating rapidly or braking hard and don’t idle for too long.