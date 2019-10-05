Oktoberfest celebrations kicks off in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Mighty Oktoberfest celebration started early Friday night in downtown Springfield.

Music, food, and of course, beer brought people together on Fort Street Friday evening. Fort Street is closed to traffic for the two-day event; a high spirited community festival.

22News talked with Aaron Bradway who recently moved to western Massachusetts. He said his neighbors brought him out for the night’s festivities.

“It’s wonderful. It’s pretty decent. The food obviously. I spent 13 years in a kitchen. Gotta taste some food as well,” said Bradway.

Police officers from all across western Massachusetts were invited as well, participating in a complimentary law enforcement appreciation dinner. A portion of the proceeds from Oktoberfest will benefit the Melha Shriners of Springfield.