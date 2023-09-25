SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hold onto your lederhosen, folks! The Mighty Oktoberfest is back and ready to rock Fort Street in Springfield.

Bringing a wave of German tradition and fun since 1935, The Student Prince & The Fort Restaurant are gearing up for a two-day extravaganza of bratwurst, beer, and oompah tunes on Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7.

The revelry begins on Friday at 5:30 p.m., with the lively Berkshire Mountain Wanderers taking the stage. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be there too, ready to tap the ceremonial keg and officially kick off this incredible celebration. And, of course, what’s Oktoberfest without some delectable German foods? Bratwurst, knockwurst, and burgers will be sizzling on the grills, while indoors, the menu boasts German delights like Sauerbraten, Braised Lamb, and Pork Shanks.

For the true Oktoberfest enthusiasts, the 2023 Ruppercht Sponsor, Liberty Bank, is ensuring this event is nothing short of spectacular. “There’s nothing like Oktoberfest to welcome the fall season, and we are proud to keep the tradition alive in 2023 with one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations around,” says Peter Picknelly, co-owner of The Student Prince & The Fort. “Join us for non-stop live music, good times, food and drink, and a barrel of fun in downtown Springfield!”

Fear not, beer lovers! The passes, available both at the gate and in advance, will give you access to a complimentary ‘Haus beer’ from a special list, exclusively for those 21 and older. So grab your stein and get ready to prost to an amazing night!

Let’s talk music because what’s a festival without tunes? On Friday, October 6, the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers will kick off the entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Following their act, Trailer Trash will keep the vibe going from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. And that’s just Friday!

On Saturday, October 7, the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers are back at 5:00 p.m., leading into an incredible night of tribute bands. American Badass (a Kid Rock Tribute) will take the stage at 6:00 p.m., followed by Jagged Little Pam (an Alanis Morissette Tribute) at 7:15 p.m., and closing the night, the Foo Fighters Tribute from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

So mark your calendars, folks! The Mighty Oktoberfest is ready to lift your spirits, literally and figuratively. Dust off your dirndls and lederhosen, grab your favorite beer stein, and join the rollicking fun on Fort Street. It’s Oktoberfest like you’ve never experienced before!