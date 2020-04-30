Old Court Square Hotel in Springfield approved for redevelopment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic property in downtown Springfield is being rebirthed.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development has approved the restoration of the former Court Square Hotel on 37 Elm Street and 1331 Elm Street.

The redevelopment project will include market rate and workforce housing apartments to address the city’s housing shortage, as well as ground floor retail.

“This was a very historic building, it’s fallen into disrepair, and now we’re bringing it back to it’s grandeur,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News. “An economic development project such as this which is going to bring in tax revenue.”

He noted, “This has been dormant for 30 years, no tax revenue, it’s going to create hundreds of jobs, hundreds of construction jobs.”

The redevelopment project is expected to last 18 months and will begin as soon as the disruptions from Covid-19 have subsided.