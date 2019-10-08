Old elementary school in Springfield to be converted into affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Old Elias Brookings Elementary School in Springfield will be converted into affordable housing.

The Home City Development Corporation in Springfield has received a special permit from the city council. The agency will move forward with its plan to turn the former school into a 42 unit apartment complex.

The 86-year-old school was closed after sustaining irreparable damage during the June 1 tornado of 2011.

Peter Serafino of Home City Development Corporation told 22News they hope to have a positive impact on their tenant’s quality of life.

“We’ll provide services for folks to help them find jobs, help them find daycare, help them find all the things they need to go about their lives, we look forward to re-investing in that neighborhood,” said Serafino.

Home City currently manages more than 400 units of affordable housing in Springfield.

The Old Brookings School development costing $8,000,000 should be ready for occupancy in two years.