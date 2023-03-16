CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new restaurant celebrated its grand opening in Chicopee Thursday.

Mayor John Vieau helped cut the ribbon for O’Learys, the Italian-style restaurant located at 466 Chicopee Street.

“Congratulations Mike & Kim O’Leary on the grand opening of O’Learys at 466 Chicopee Street! We are thrilled to have your fantastic restaurant here in Chicopee, and we know that you will quickly become a beloved destination for foodies and families alike,” Chicopee Mayor’s Office.

(City of Chicopee – Mayor’s Office)

The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Saturdays until 9 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.