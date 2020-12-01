Ollie the dog died after being attacked at a doggy daycare, family asking for donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow family is turning a tragic situation into a lasting legacy for their puppy, Ollie.

Amy Baxter and her daughter Isabel adopted Ollie earlier this year, and left him at a doggy daycare center. When they went to pick him up, Ollie had been attacked by a larger dog, and badly injured.

He had to be hospitalized and undergo multiple surgeries, but sadly, he did end up passing away just a few days ago. Even though the family is devastated, Amy said they’re trying to turn this situation into something that can help the community.

That’s why they’re urging people to donate to the Dakin Humane Society, to help cover routine medical care for the pets of families who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

“Just like humans are skipping screenings right now, the same is happening for animals, these people simply can’t afford their own medical bills, let alone those of their pet.” Amy Baxter, Ollie’s owner

You can make a monetary donation through Dakin’s website, with the option to write in ollie’s name as part of your gift or, you can mail a check.