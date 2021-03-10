Ollie’s Law will create statewide licensure of pet daycares and boarding facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society hosted a news conference on Wednesday to announce an act to regulate pet daycare facilities, also known as the Ollie’s Law.

The conference was run by animal advocates, members of the Dakin Humane Society, and Amy Baxter whose dog Ollie died while at a doggie daycare and for whom the Law is named.

The Act to regulate pet daycare facilities in cities and towns legislation came into existence after several cases of Massachusetts dogs losing their lives while in the care of kennels and other dog care facilities.

Ollie was one of the most recent cases, as the seven-month-old Labradoodle from Longmeadow was attacked last fall at a local dog care facility and passed away due to his injuries. It would have been Ollie’s first birthday, Wednesday March 10.

Legislation could create statewide licensure of pet daycare and boarding facilities and also ensure professional care for their animals at licensed facilities across Massachusetts. The bill aims to establish statewide standards for training and animal care for the protection of animals and staff.