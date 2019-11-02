Olympia Sports to close Springfield, Ware locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An athletic footwear and clothing store – based in Maine, is closing 76 stores nationwide.

At least two stores in western Massachusetts are on the closure list.

A “store closing” sale began Friday at Olympia Sports at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Olympia Sports was recently sold to JackRabbit, which will continue to operate 75 other stores under the Olympia Sports name.

22News spoke with two people who visited the Eastfield Mall location Friday evening, seeking out deep discounts.

They told 22News they usually shop online.

“It is a little bit. I mean I grew up around here. Everything closed down. It is a little sad to see,” Frank Bruton said.

Rebecca Novell added, “No it is sad. I used to work retail and obviously, I have friends who still work in retail and they can’t work at the stores anymore, but it’s just the way the technology is going.”

Olympia’s Ware location is also closing.

The Olympia Sports in East Longmeadow is not on the closure list.