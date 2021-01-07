On-ramp of I-90 to I-91 in West Springfield reopens after tractor-trailer rollover

Hampden County
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The north and southbound section of I-91 in West Springfield has reopened after a tractor-trailer rolled over, spilling oranges on the roadway late Thursday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police announced just before 10 p.m., the road had reopened following a lengthy cleanup.

At around 4 p.m., lanes were closed from the Mass Pike from Exit 4 on-ramp to I-91 in West Springfield. Traffic was detoured to Route 5.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area and to expect a lengthy cleanup of the cargo oranges. State Police and Interstate Towing worked together to clear the roadway.

