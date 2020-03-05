“On the Move” forum focuses on generation equality

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The fourth annual “On the Move” forum was held Wednesday night in Springfield Museums.

The annual forum is focused on women’s rights, civic engagement, and career opportunities. It aims to advance women, empower young professionals and inspire students.

This year’s theme was “Generation Equality:” Stand Up, Stand Out, RISE.”

22New’s very own Digital Content Producer, Jada Furlow was there to co-host the event. She told 22News that she hopes both men and women leave inspired and ready to take on the world.

“Because no matter who you are, your voice deserves to be heard,” said Furlow.

Kamilah A’vant, Director of Diversity Programs for Color Magazine, was the event’s keynote speaker.

Bay Path University, Springfield Museums, and the Springfield Women’s Commission all sponsored the event.